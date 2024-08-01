Reigning Olympic tennis champion halted from medal contention in Paris

German tennis player Alexander Zverev, ranked fourth in the world, has ended his run at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In the quarterfinal match, he was defeated by Italy's Lorenzo Musetti, the 16th-ranked player in the world. Musetti started the game with a break point and maintained his service without errors until the tenth game, when Zverev managed to level the score. However, in the crucial moment, Musetti broke Zverev's serve again to win the set 7-5.

In the second set, both players held their serves through the first 10 games, but in the 11th game, Musetti once again broke Zverev and won the set with the same score.

Zverev, the singles champion at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, will not be able to defend his title in Paris, meaning the world will see a new Olympic champion in men's singles.

This marks another significant achievement for Musetti this season. The 22-year-old Italian previously reached the Wimbledon semifinals, where he lost to Novak Djokovic. Musetti will face Djokovic again in the semifinals if the 37-year-old Serbian defeats Stefanos Tsitsipas today.

Carlos Alcaraz has already secured a spot in the semifinals.