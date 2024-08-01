Alcaraz became the first semi-finalist in the Olympic tournament

Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz has become the first semifinalist of the Olympic singles tournament.

In the quarterfinals, the world's third-ranked player faced American Tommy Paul and secured a hard-fought victory in two sets. The match lasted 2 hours, with Alcaraz pulling through the second set in a tiebreak.

During the match, Carlos hit 6 aces, committed 2 double faults, and converted 2 out of 5 break points.

Earlier, Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal ended their campaign in the doubles' event at the quarterfinal stage.

Olympic Tennis Tournament. Singles

Quarterfinal

Tommy Paul (USA) – Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) – 3:6, 6:7