Referees in the Premier League will elucidate VAR decisions to the fans

Referees in the Premier League will elucidate VAR decisions to the fans

Football news Today, 15:16
Steven Perez
Referees in the Premier League will elucidate VAR decisions to the fans

Referees in the Premier League will announce VAR decisions to the fans, as reported by the Daily Mail.

According to sources, football lawmakers IFAB have granted referees permission to provide explanations regarding VAR decisions. Such methods have had successful trials in club matches in Mexico and Portugal, with formal confirmation expected at their annual general meeting in March. Howard Webb, the head of the Premier League referees' panel, advocated for increased transparency in officiating.

The shift to a more open system will require approval from the clubs in the English Premier League, with the final decision to be made at the league's annual general meeting in June. In the Premier League, a system similar to the one used in last year's Women's World Cup in Australia is planned. During the tournament, referees with microphones announced and explained their decisions to the audience after VAR reviews.

However, there are no plans for conversations between the referee and other officials during the match. Audio recordings will be provided after the game.

Premier League England
