Record transfer! Manchester City breaks Norwegian football transfer record

Today, the Norwegian league's transfer record was shattered.

Details: Earlier today, Manchester City’s official account on social network X announced the signing of 18-year-old Norwegian central midfielder Sverre Nypan from Rosenborg.

It’s reported that Nypan has agreed a contract with the Citizens until 2030, with a transfer fee of an astonishing €15 million—making it the most expensive transfer in the history of Norway's top flight.

Nypan, a Rosenborg academy graduate, broke into the senior squad in 2022 after previously featuring for Rosenborg U19.

Last season, Nypan made 10 appearances for the first team, notching one goal.

We're delighted to confirm the signing of Sverre Nypan from Norwegian side Rosenborg 🩵 pic.twitter.com/5ZtbKRG8by — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 17, 2025

For the record: A 20-year-old Manchester United fan received a stadium ban after a brawl with Grealish