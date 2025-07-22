Recoba Heads to Las Palmas With Unfinished Business and a Promise to Return

At just 21, Jeremía Recoba is leaving Nacional to join Las Palmas, carrying not only excitement about his next chapter but also a clear sense of unfinished business: becoming a champion with the Uruguayan giants. “Every player wants to leave as a champion, but it didn’t work out that way,” the midfielder said before flying to Spain. “Coming back and winning the title is something I still owe.”

Speaking to the press, Recoba admitted the past few days had been emotional, filled with farewells and tears. “I’m proud and very happy. I’m leaving to keep growing,” he said, expressing gratitude to teammates, coaches and directors who supported his development.

The son of former Uruguay international Álvaro Recoba pointed to late 2024 and early 2025 as the peak of his performances, although knee discomfort kept him out of some recent matches. “I didn’t leave playing at my absolute best, but I don’t think I was poor either,” he said.

Excited by Las Palmas' style of play, Recoba called it “a great team for football development” and is hopeful about their return to La Liga. Despite preferring a central role, he emphasized his willingness to adapt: “Whether I’m needed inside or out wide, I’ll be ready.”

Supported by his family and motivated by long-term growth, Recoba is all-in on this move. Still, one goal remains clear in his heart: “I want to come back and win it all. That’s something I still have to do.”