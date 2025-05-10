Real will still have to pay for Alonso. What is the price tag?

There’s been plenty of talk about Xabi Alonso taking over at Real Madrid after leaving Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season. However, the "Pharmacists" are well aware that Alonso still has a year left on his contract and are demanding a specific fee from any club looking to sign the Spaniard.

Details: According to Bild, the price tag is set somewhere between five and ten million euros. So, despite Alonso’s declared departure, Real Madrid won’t be getting him for free.

Bayer and Alonso have a gentleman’s agreement: if one of his former clubs—Real Sociedad, Liverpool, Real Madrid, or Bayern Munich—wants to sign him as a coach, the club will let him go without any issues. But not without compensation.

Reminder: Earlier reports indicated that Alonso will bring three of his Bayer assistants to Real Madrid.