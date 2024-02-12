Real Sociedad star has extended his contract with the club

Real Sociedad has officially announced the extension of the contract with their star forward, Takefusa Kubo.

The new contract for the 22-year-old Japanese player with the club from San Sebastian is now set to run until the summer of 2029, whereas his previous agreement was due to expire two years earlier.

There were earlier reports suggesting that Real Madrid, who owned Kubo from 2019 to 2022, was contemplating his return. Madrid had loaned him to Getafe, Villarreal, and Mallorca but never provided him with an opportunity to showcase his talents at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In the current season, Kubo has contributed with 6 goals and 4 assists in 27 matches across all competitions.

As a reminder, Real Sociedad has progressed to the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League, where they are set to face PSG on Wednesday, February 14th.