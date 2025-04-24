Real Sociedad head coach Alguacil to leave club after 12 years

Real Sociedad is having a lackluster season, and a new era will begin at the club this summer.

Details: Today, Real Sociedad officially announced that the team's head coach, Imanol Alguacil, will leave the club at the end of the season.

This summer, the contract of the 53-year-old coach with the club expires, and both parties have mutually decided not to extend their cooperation.

Alguacil has been with the Real Sociedad organization since 2013 and became the head coach in 2018. Under his guidance, the team won the Copa del Rey in the 2019/20 season and reached the Champions League playoffs in the 2023/24 season.

Currently, Real Sociedad holds the ninth position in La Liga after 33 rounds.

Reminder: A few years ago, there were reports of Real Madrid's interest in Real Sociedad's leader Martin Zubimendi.