Real Salt Lake Host Queretaro in Must-Win Leagues Cup Finale

Real Salt Lake will host Liga MX side Queretaro on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. MT at America First Field in the final match of Phase One of the 2025 Leagues Cup. According to RSL.com, this crucial match wraps up a five-game home stretch for RSL, who must win in regulation and hope for help from six other results to have a chance at reaching the quarterfinals.

With two draws and three points so far, RSL find themselves 10th among MLS teams in the tournament standings. The Utah side will need several other MLS clubs to lose or fall in shootouts to qualify for the August 19–20 knockout round. Their opponent, Queretaro, have already been eliminated after back-to-back losses.

Despite the pressure, RSL have been in strong form since mid-June. They’ve gone unbeaten in eight of their last nine matches across all competitions, climbing from 13th to 8th place in the MLS Western Conference. A 2-2 draw against Atlético San Luis on Saturday featured a brace from Braian Ojeda and standout moments from goalkeeper Patrick Schulte, who bounced back after a shaky tournament debut.

RSL also came close to stunning Club América last week. Goals from Diego Luna and William Agada gave them a 2-1 halftime lead, but América equalized in stoppage time. Goalkeeper Rafael Cabral starred in the penalty shootout, saving three of four attempts to secure two points.

RSL’s all-time record at home against Mexican clubs stands at 5W-6L-5T. In this year’s Leagues Cup alone, they've produced competitive draws against top teams, scoring in every match and showing resilience under pressure.

After Wednesday, Real Salt Lake will resume MLS regular season play with back-to-back road matches, visiting the New York Red Bulls on Sunday and Charlotte FC the following Saturday. The team will return home on August 23 to face Minnesota United.

With their tournament future hanging in the balance, RSL must deliver a complete performance—and then wait.