Real Madrid's key center back will soon return to the team after injury

Eder Militao's injury has undoubtedly been a significant setback for Real Madrid this season. Following the cruciate ligament rupture suffered in the match against Athletic Bilbao in the first round of La Liga this season, the Brazilian defender has been sidelined. Currently, according to Football España, the player is in the recovery phase and is eager to return to action as soon as possible.

Although Real Madrid has demonstrated excellent form throughout the season, they have faced numerous issues in the central defender position. Militao's injury was the first, followed by a similar fate for David Alaba in December.

As a result, Antonio Rüdiger and Nacho Fernandez have remained Carlo Ancelotti's only options in central defense. This has led to Alvaro Chust being deployed out of position several times, though there is hope that this will be rectified in the near future. Relevo reports that Militao is expected to return to full training in the coming weeks, and he is likely to be in full playing condition for the Champions League quarterfinals in early April.

Militao's return will be a huge boost for Real Madrid as they approach the business end of the season, aiming to bring home new trophies to the Santiago Bernabéu.