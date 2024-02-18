RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Real Madrid's key center back will soon return to the team after injury

Real Madrid's key center back will soon return to the team after injury

Football news Today, 04:55
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Real Madrid's key center back will soon return to the team after injury Real Madrid's key center back will soon return to the team after injury

Eder Militao's injury has undoubtedly been a significant setback for Real Madrid this season. Following the cruciate ligament rupture suffered in the match against Athletic Bilbao in the first round of La Liga this season, the Brazilian defender has been sidelined. Currently, according to Football España, the player is in the recovery phase and is eager to return to action as soon as possible.

Although Real Madrid has demonstrated excellent form throughout the season, they have faced numerous issues in the central defender position. Militao's injury was the first, followed by a similar fate for David Alaba in December.

As a result, Antonio Rüdiger and Nacho Fernandez have remained Carlo Ancelotti's only options in central defense. This has led to Alvaro Chust being deployed out of position several times, though there is hope that this will be rectified in the near future. Relevo reports that Militao is expected to return to full training in the coming weeks, and he is likely to be in full playing condition for the Champions League quarterfinals in early April.

Militao's return will be a huge boost for Real Madrid as they approach the business end of the season, aiming to bring home new trophies to the Santiago Bernabéu.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid LaLiga Spain
Popular news
English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 25th round Football news Yesterday, 14:32 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 25th round
Real Madrid intends to invite not only Mbappe from PSG Football news Yesterday, 10:30 Real Madrid intends to invite not only Mbappe from PSG
The Genesis Invitational. Compilation of the Best Shots from the First Round Golf News 15 feb 2024, 21:41 The Genesis Invitational. Compilation of the Best Shots from the First Round
Mbappé has informed the president of PSG that he will depart the club in the summer Football news 15 feb 2024, 11:33 Mbappé has informed the president of PSG that he will depart the club in the summer
Milan, Roma and Ajax matches. Europa League and Conference League play-offs start today Football news 15 feb 2024, 04:31 Milan, Roma and Ajax matches. Europa League and Conference League play-offs start today
Cristiano Ronaldo played the 1000th match in his career Football news 14 feb 2024, 16:34 Cristiano Ronaldo played the 1000th match in his career
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:51 Loss for Juventus. The team captain was injured and will miss about two weeks Football news Today, 07:21 Inter – Atletico Madrid: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 07:05 Luka Modric is disappointed with his season at Real Madrid. He wanted to end his career differently Football news Today, 06:44 Travel to Barcelona? The President of the Catalan club responded ambiguously to such assumptions Football news Today, 06:16 Everton vs Crystal Palace. Predicted line-ups and latest news MMA News Today, 05:24 The main fight of the UFC300 tournament has been named. The light heavyweight title will be at stake Football news Today, 04:55 Real Madrid's key center back will soon return to the team after injury Football news Today, 04:42 PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 03:55 Barcelona have identified their main candidate to replace Xavi Hernandez Football news Today, 03:30 PSG continues to look for a replacement for Mbappe. Now they're interested in Marcus Rashford
Sport Predictions
Football Today Royal AM vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football Today Udinese vs Cagliari prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football Today Empoli vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football Today Sheffield United vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football Today Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football Today Granada vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football Today TS Galaxy vs Golden Arrows prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football Today Ankaragücü vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football Today Bochum vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football Today Luton vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024