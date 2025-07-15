Real Madrid will recoup money for Carreras

Benfica defender Álvaro Carreras was officially unveiled yesterday as a Real Madrid player, with the Spanish giants paying €50 million for his transfer. However, Santiago Bernabéu could see some of that money return to their coffers.

Details: The key here is that Carreras is a Real Madrid academy product. According to FIFA regulations, Real Madrid are entitled to a solidarity payment for the player. Five percent of the transfer fee—€2.5 million—will be distributed among the Madrid club and three other teams involved in the defender's development.

Additionally, Benfica must hand over 20% of the profit from this transfer to Manchester United, which amounts to around €10 million. Benfica also clarified that there were no expenses for agents or intermediaries as part of this deal.

Recall: Carreras joined Benfica in 2024 from Manchester United for €6 million and since then has made 68 appearances for the Eagles, scoring 5 goals and providing 6 assists.