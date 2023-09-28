RU RU NG NG
Real Madrid will extend the contract with one of the team's most important players

Football news
According to the Spanish publication Relevo, midfielder Eduardo Camavinga of Real Madrid and the French national team is close to signing a new contract with the Madrid club.

According to the source, the agreement of the young Frenchman will be signed on improved terms.

Negotiations to extend the agreement, which expires in 2027, are in an active stage.

The source assures that the parties will soon settle the final nuances, after which a new contract will be signed.

Eduardo joined Real Madrid in 2021 from Rennes. Then they paid 40 million euros for it.

Last season he played in 37 Liga matches and made one assist. Real Madrid took second place in the championship with 78 points, and Barcelona became the champion.

This season, Camavinga has taken part in seven championship matches, but has not yet been able to score goals. Overall, he is an indispensable player in the Madrid club's first team squad.

