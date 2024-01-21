RU RU NG NG KE KE
Real Madrid has set its sight on the Brazilian midfielder from Girona

Football news Today, 06:50
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Girona has emerged as one of the main sensations of the current season. Currently, the team from the outskirts of Barcelona occupies the top spot in La Liga, leading Real Madrid by one point, although "Los Blancos" have one game in hand.

The phenomenal results of Girona have sparked interest from several clubs in their players. There have been multiple reports indicating that Ukrainian forward Artem Dovbyk has caught the attention of several English and Spanish clubs, along with his compatriot Viktor Tsyhankov. There has also been significant information about interest in Brazilian winger Savio and captain Aleix García.

Now, according to Marca, another Girona player has attracted the interest of a top club. This player is Yan Couto, who has come under the radar of Real Madrid.

The rights to Juan Couto's contract belong to another City Group club, namely Manchester City, and it is valid until the end of the next season. The Brazilian joined the English club in the summer of 2020 but did not play a single match for the "Citizens." Instead, he was loaned out first to Girona, then to Braga, and now back to the Catalan club.

For Girona in the current season, Juan has played 23 matches in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing five assists.

