Main News Football news Real Madrid responded to rumors about Modric's departure

Real Madrid responded to rumors about Modric's departure

Football news Today, 08:43
Real Madrid CEO Jose Angel Sanchez has commented on rumors about the possible departure of midfielder Luka Modric.

Earlier, the media wrote that the star football player would leave the team in the winter transfer window. Teams from Saudi Arabia are allegedly interested in his services.

“At the moment, there are no official negotiations regarding Luka's transfer to any team in the Saudi League in January next year. We have no information about his departure from the team,” he said.

Let us remember that earlier the 38-year-old midfielder himself expressed a desire to get more playing time at Real Madrid, as he feels physically well.

At the same time, the footballer did not impose his opinion and admitted that he accepted the situation as it is.

Let us remind you that Luka Modric won the Golden Ball as part of Real Madrid. He has been the team leader for a long time. He moved to Real Madrid from the English Tottenham.

