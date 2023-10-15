Luka Modrić has expressed his views on his playing time this season
Croatian midfielder of Real Madrid, Luka Modrić, has expressed his desire to be on the field more often as part of his club. The 38-year-old player stated that he feels capable of playing for Real in every match.
«It is, of course, a new situation for me - not playing as much as before and as much as I would like. You know, I always want to play. I don't want to have breaks and vacations, I just want to play! I like it.
I just want to play every 3 days, if needed, because I feel good physically. Everything that happens around me is a normal process, and I just accept it as it is.
I must prepare myself mentally for this situation. Accept it and move forward», - said Modrić.
