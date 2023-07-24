Real Madrid ready to sign Kylian Mbappe

According to ESPN, Real Madrid is prepared for the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain's forward and French national team player, Kylian Mbappe.

The management of the Spanish club hopes to close the deal in the first week of August. Real Madrid is willing to allocate around 200-250 million euros for the transfer. This amount may include the transfer fee, signing bonus for the player, and his salary.

Previously, it was reported that PSG's management is ready to keep Mbappe on the bench if he refuses to extend his contract, which is set to expire in the summer of 2024, or if he rejects a transfer in the current transfer window.

It's worth noting that the French player is prepared to fulfill his contract to the end to receive 60 million euros in salary and an additional 90 million euros as a loyalty bonus.

Kylian Mbappe, 24 years old, has been playing for PSG since 2017, joining the Parisian club from Monaco. His transfer fee at that time amounted to 180 million euros. Throughout his time at PSG, Mbappe has played 260 matches in all competitions, scoring 212 goals, and providing 98 assists.

For the French national team, Mbappe has played 70 matches since 2017, scoring 40 goals and providing 24 assists. As part of the French national team, he became a World Cup champion in 2018 and won the silver medal at the 2022 World Cup.