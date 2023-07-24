RU RU
Main News Real Madrid ready to sign Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid ready to sign Kylian Mbappe

Football news Today, 06:50
Real Madrid ready to sign Kylian Mbappe Photo: Kylian Mbappé's Instagram/Author Unknown

According to ESPN, Real Madrid is prepared for the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain's forward and French national team player, Kylian Mbappe.

The management of the Spanish club hopes to close the deal in the first week of August. Real Madrid is willing to allocate around 200-250 million euros for the transfer. This amount may include the transfer fee, signing bonus for the player, and his salary.

Previously, it was reported that PSG's management is ready to keep Mbappe on the bench if he refuses to extend his contract, which is set to expire in the summer of 2024, or if he rejects a transfer in the current transfer window.

It's worth noting that the French player is prepared to fulfill his contract to the end to receive 60 million euros in salary and an additional 90 million euros as a loyalty bonus.

Kylian Mbappe, 24 years old, has been playing for PSG since 2017, joining the Parisian club from Monaco. His transfer fee at that time amounted to 180 million euros. Throughout his time at PSG, Mbappe has played 260 matches in all competitions, scoring 212 goals, and providing 98 assists.

For the French national team, Mbappe has played 70 matches since 2017, scoring 40 goals and providing 24 assists. As part of the French national team, he became a World Cup champion in 2018 and won the silver medal at the 2022 World Cup.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 France LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid Football news Yesterday, 09:55 Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid
Mudryk scores first goal for Chelsea (video) Football news Yesterday, 00:07 Mudryk scores first goal for Chelsea (video)
Lionel Messi became the author of a unique record Football news 22 july 2023, 07:45 Lionel Messi became the author of a unique record
PSG can offer Mbappe one billion euros Football news 21 july 2023, 09:44 PSG can offer Mbappe one billion euros
Tottenham call Bayern new requirements for the transfer of Harry Kane Football news 20 july 2023, 15:42 Tottenham call Bayern new requirements for the transfer of Harry Kane
Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona Football news 19 july 2023, 11:28 Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:10 Napoli want to strengthen squad with European champions Football news Today, 09:30 Inter want to buy Italy defender Football news Today, 08:50 PSG want to buy the best young player of the championship in Norway Football news Today, 08:10 Ronaldo asks Manchester United defender to move to Al Nasr Football news Today, 07:30 Vinicius Junior wants a new status at Real Madrid Football news Today, 06:50 Real Madrid ready to sign Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 06:10 Newcastle announce signing of England midfielder Football news Today, 05:30 Chelsea offered 45 million euros for the talented Frenchman Football news Today, 04:50 Marseille close to signing African winger from Premier League Football news Today, 04:00 Bayern close to signing Sevilla star goalkeeper
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sirius vs Mjallby predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Football Today Viking vs Aalesund predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Football Today Boavista vs Leiria predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Football Today Talleres vs Gimnasia La Plata predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Football Today Coritiba vs Fluminense predictions and betting tips on July 25, 2023 Football Today Boca Juniors vs Newell’s Old Boys predictions and betting tips on July 25, 2023 Football 25 july 2023 Prediction for PSG vs Al Nasr 25 July 2023 Football 25 july 2023 Prediction for Zalgiris vs Galatasaray 25 July 2023 Football 25 july 2023 Prediction for Dynamo Zagreb vs Astana 25 July 2023 Football 25 july 2023 Prediction for the Champions League match Dnipro-1 - Panathinaikos July 25, 2023