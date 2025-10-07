Real Madrid monitoring the situation around Nico Schlotterbeck

A potential reinforcement.

Real Madrid continue to assess options to strengthen their central defence and have now turned their attention to the Borussia Dortmund defender.

Details: According to Bild, the “Royal Club” have begun exploring a possible move for Nico Schlotterbeck. His current contract with Dortmund runs until the summer of 2027.

It was also recently reported that Barcelona have made Schlotterbeck their primary defensive target. The German centre-back, who recently returned from a serious knee injury, has regained his place in the starting lineup.

Schlotterbeck joined Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022, signing a contract with the club until 2027. On August 6, he made his debut for his new team in a match against Bayer Leverkusen.

