Real Madrid legend could become Messi's team-mate

Inter Miami, featuring the legendary Lionel Messi, aims to sign a top-tier central defender during the summer transfer window, as this position is considered the team's weakest link.

According to Relevo, Inter Miami has identified Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez, who will become a free agent this summer, as their primary target.

Inter Miami has already extended a contract offer to Nacho until the end of 2025. However, the 34-year-old Spaniard has yet to make a final decision.

Nacho Fernandez has spent his entire career at Real Madrid, amassing 362 appearances, scoring 16 goals, and providing 10 assists for his boyhood club.

In addition to Messi, Inter Miami boasts other football legends like Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets. After 15 matches, Inter Miami leads the Eastern Conference with 31 points.