Main News "Real Madrid" is ready to sign Mbappe in a year

"Real Madrid" is ready to sign Mbappe in a year

Football news Today, 16:30
"Real Madrid" is ready to sign Mbappe in a year

Real Madrid is planning to sign Paris Saint-Germain and French national team striker Kylian Mbappe in the summer of 2024, according to Relevo.

According to the source, the player had a conversation with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and apologized to him for refusing to join Real Madrid in the summer of 2022 and extending his contract with PSG. Perez accepted the apology and now intends to do everything possible to sign the Frenchman in a year.

Mbappe's contract with PSG is valid until the summer of 2024 with the option to extend for a year, but the forward will decline the extension option. In the current season, he has played 42 matches in all competitions, scored 40 goals, and provided 10 assists.

