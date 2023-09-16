Real Madrid is in the first place among income from sponsors

Real Madrid earns 190 million euros from placing the names of sponsors on shirts, reports Marca.

Of course, teams earn the most from television rights, but there are other revenue options. One of them is sponsorship contracts, which are placed on team shirts and which supply equipment for clubs.

Mark's publication disclosed the income of teams from sponsorship contracts. Both commercial partners and technical sponsors who supply equipment were taken into account. The leader in terms of such income is Real Madrid, which earns 190 million per year.

Team incomes for T-shirts: