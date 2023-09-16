Real Madrid is in the first place among income from sponsors
Real Madrid earns 190 million euros from placing the names of sponsors on shirts, reports Marca.
Of course, teams earn the most from television rights, but there are other revenue options. One of them is sponsorship contracts, which are placed on team shirts and which supply equipment for clubs.
Mark's publication disclosed the income of teams from sponsorship contracts. Both commercial partners and technical sponsors who supply equipment were taken into account. The leader in terms of such income is Real Madrid, which earns 190 million per year.
Team incomes for T-shirts:
- Real Madrid - 190 million euros (120 million euros from Adidas, 70 million euros from Fly Emirates)
- Barcelona - €183 million (€105 million from Nike, €70 million from Spotify, €8 million from Ambiligh TV)
- Paris Saint-Germain - 168 million euros (80 from Nike, 70 from Qatar Airways, 18 from GOAT)
- Manchester City - €167.5 million (€76 million from Puma, €79 million from Etihad Airways, €12.5 million from Nexen Tire)
- Manchester United - €159 million (€104 million from Adidas, €55 million from Team Viewer)
- Chelsea - €130m (€70m from Nike, €60m pending Infinite Athlete or Riyadh Air)
- Arsenal - €128 million (€71 million from Adidas, €47 million from Fly Emirates, €10 million from Visit Rwanda)
- Bayern Munich - 110 million euros (60 million euros from Adidas, 50 million euros from Telecom)
- Juventus - 110 million euros (55 million euros from Adidas, 45 million euros from Jeep, 10 million euros from CyGames)
- Liverpool - 91 million euros (35 million euros from Nike, 47 million euros from Standard Chartered, nine euros from Expedia)
