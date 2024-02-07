Real Madrid invited Cristiano Ronaldo to the Santiago Bernabéu. The reason has been revealed

Real Madrid wants to play against Saudi club Al Nassr, which features the star Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, in the opening match of their renovated Santiago Bernabéu stadium.

According to Saudiworldfootball, last Sunday, the Madrid side sent the Saudi club a corresponding proposal. The date for the presentation of the new Santiago Bernabéu has not been determined yet, but it is expected that the event will take place either at the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025.

As the source claims, Real Madrid considers Al Nassr as the ideal opponent for the first match at the Santiago Bernabéu after the arena's reconstruction, particularly due to Cristiano Ronaldo's presence.

Ronaldo played for Real Madrid from 2009 to 2018. The Portuguese is the club's all-time top scorer (450 goals in 438 matches).

Earlier, Al Nassr defeated Inter Miami 6-0 without Cristiano.

By the way, on February 5th, Ronaldo turned 39.