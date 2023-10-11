Real Madrid has shown interest in Porto's goalkeeper

Real Madrid is interested in signing Porto's goalkeeper Diogo Costa, according to Gol Digital.

According to sources, Kepa Arrizabalaga's performances haven't convinced Real Madrid that he can replace Thibaut Courtois. It's likely that the Spanish goalkeeper will leave the club after the end of his loan spell. Furthermore, Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin may also leave next summer as his contract with Real Madrid expires.

Real Madrid understands that signing Costa will require a significant investment. Diogo Costa came through the ranks at modest club "Povoa" and joined Porto in 2011. He progressed through the youth ranks and has been part of Porto's setup for many years.

It's worth noting that Thibaut Courtois suffered an anterior cruciate ligament rupture in his left knee in August. He could miss the entire season due to this injury. Courtois signed a six-year contract with Real Madrid in August 2018 with an annual salary of €7 million.

During his time at Real Madrid, he won the UEFA Champions League, La Liga, the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup, and more.