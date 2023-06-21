Real Madrid extends contract with one of the club legends

German midfielder Toni Kroos has extended his contract with Real Madrid.

According to the club's website, the agreement runs until June 30, 2024.

Last season, the German played 30 matches, scored two goals and gave four assists in the Spanish championship.

Kroos has played for Real Madrid since 2014. In total he has 417 matches and 20 titles under his belt, including four Champions League cups, five Club World Cup trophies, four European Supercups, three La Liga championships, one Spanish Cup and three Spanish Supercups.