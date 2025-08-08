RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Sports News Football news Real Madrid extends contract with Gonzalo García

Real Madrid extends contract with Gonzalo García

A new deal for the footballer.
Football news Today, 15:41
Real Madrid extends contract with Gonzalo García Getty Images

Gonzalo García delivered a sensational performance at the Club World Cup, finishing as the tournament's top scorer. Now, Real Madrid has responded to his achievements by rewarding the player.

Details: The Royal Club has officially announced that Gonzalo García has extended his contract with Real Madrid until the summer of 2030. It was also noted that Gonzalo will be part of the main squad of the Madrid club.

Earlier, it was reported that Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé continues his preparations for the new season, which is set to kick off in just a few days. The player shared another photo from the club's training session on his Instagram.

Reminder: Bellingham has arrived at Real Madrid's training base, and soon after, photos from the English midfielder's training session surfaced.

