Real Madrid - Atletico Madrid Predicted line-ups & latest news

Football news 04 feb 2024, 08:53
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Today, the fourth Madrid derby of the current season will take place, and for the first time, it will unfold at the Santiago Bernabéu. Atlético holds the advantage in terms of victories this season, having triumphed over Los Blancos twice already.

It's worth noting that the match is scheduled to kick off at 21:00 Central European Time.

The goal-scoring prowess in these matches has been remarkable, with a total of eighteen goals netted in the preceding three encounters.

Ahead of the match, several renowned sources such as Sofascore, Fotmob, Besoccer, Whoscored, and the authoritative Spanish publication Marca have already put forth their speculations regarding the potential starting line-ups for each team.

Firstly, let's highlight the players who won't be able to contribute to their teams, with both sides having four absentees. For Real Madrid, Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, David Alaba, and Orelien Chuameni are ruled out. Atlético will miss the services of Cesar Azpilicueta, Vitolo, Thomas Lemar, and Jose Maria Gimenez. The participation of Renan Lodi remains uncertain.

Discrepancies exist in the predicted starting line-ups among the aforementioned sources. For Real Madrid, there is no doubt that Andriy Lunin will guard the goal, and in the center of defense, Nacho Fernandez and Antonio Rüdiger are expected, although Rudiger's involvement is in question due to injury.

Divergences also exist regarding the full-backs and midfield, depending on the tactical formation on the field. In the attack, it is widely agreed that Vinícius Júnior will feature on the left, while the choice on the right between Joselu and Rodrigo Goes remains uncertain.

  • Real Madrid's estimated lineup:

Lunin – Mendy/Garcia, Nacho, Rudiger, Carvajal/Vazquez – Kroos/Modric, Camavinga/Chuameni, Valverde, Bellingham – Vinícius Júnior, Joselu/Rodrigo

Regarding Atletico Madrid, the sources differ primarily in terms of the tactical scheme. Sofascore, Fotmob, Besoccer, and Whoscored anticipate a 3-5-2 formation by Diego Simeone, while Marca suggests the opposite – a defensive 5-3-2 setup.

There is unanimity about Jan Oblak guarding the goal, as well as Axel Vitsel alongside Stefan Savic in defense. In the midfield, all sources anticipate Koke, along with Pablo Barios and Rodrigo de Paul.

In the attack, consensus prevails, with Antoine Griezmann on the right and Memphis Depay on the left.

  • Atlético Madrid's estimated lineup:

Oblak – Hermoso, Vitsel, Savic – Llorente/Lin, Molina/Riquelme - Koke, Barios/Vermeren, de Paul/Saul – Griezmann, Depay

Sofascore

Photo: Approximate lineup for the match Real Madrid - Atletico Madrid according to Sofascore

Fotmob

Photo: Approximate lineup for the match Real Madrid - Atletico Madrid according to Fotmob

Whoscored

Photo: Indicative lineup for the match Real Madrid - Atletico Madrid according to Whoscored

Marca

Photo: Tentative line-up for the match between Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid according to Marca
