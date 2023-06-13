Real Madrid are ready to pay a huge money for Mbappe

According to Get French Football News, "Real Madrid" is interested in signing forward Kylian Mbappe from "Paris Saint-Germain" and the French national team.

The source suggests that the Spanish club is willing to spend up to €200 million on the transfer of the Frenchman. However, PSG is reportedly ready to sell the forward to any club for €150 million, except for "Real Madrid".

It is worth noting that Mbappe has refused to extend his contract with PSG, which is set to expire in the summer of 2024. Therefore, in a year's time, he would be able to move to another club for free.

In the current season, the 24-year-old Mbappe has played 43 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 41 goals and providing 10 assists.