Real Madrid and PSG still can't agree on Mbappe's transfer

Real Madrid has not yet agreed with PSG on the transfer of striker Kylian Mbappe.

According to COPE, the "Slivos" are unlikely to agree to spend 250 million euros for the player and are waiting for a more favorable moment to start negotiations.

It was previously reported that Real Madrid are ready to pay 200 million euros for the player + 50 million euros in bonuses. It is now known that there are no such agreements between the clubs.

Mbappe recently decided not to renew his contract with PSG until 2025, after which the club decided to sell the player.