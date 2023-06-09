"Real" is close to buying a Spanish goalkeeper

Real Madrid is in negotiations to transfer goalkeeper David Soria from Getafe, according to Marca.

The source indicates that the Spanish club is close to acquiring the goalkeeper, who could potentially replace Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. The transfer fee has not been disclosed.

In the current season, 30-year-old Soria has played 39 matches for Getafe in all competitions, conceding 45 goals. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.