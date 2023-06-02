"Real" hopes to get rid of their most expensive player in history

Real Madrid wants to part ways with Belgian forward Eden Hazard in the summer transfer window, according to AS.

According to the source, the player is refusing to leave as his contract with the club runs until the summer of 2028. Hazard earns €28 million in Madrid before taxes. Therefore, every minute of playing time for the 32-year-old Hazard this season has cost Real Madrid €70,000.

Hazard joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee of €115 million. In the current season, he has played 10 matches in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

