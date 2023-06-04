"Real" has announced the departure of the world's best football player

The press service of Real Madrid has announced on the official website the departure of 35-year-old French forward Karim Benzema.

"Real Madrid wants to express its gratitude and commitment to someone who is already one of our greatest legends," the club statement said.

Benzema joined Real Madrid in 2009 from Lyon for a transfer fee of 35 million euros. He has played a total of 647 matches for the royal club in all competitions, scoring 353 goals and providing 165 assists. With Real Madrid, Benzema has won 25 trophies: 4 La Liga titles, 3 Copa del Rey titles, 4 Spanish Super Cups, 5 UEFA Champions League titles, 4 UEFA Super Cups, and 5 FIFA Club World Cup titles. In 2022, he was awarded the "Golden Ball."