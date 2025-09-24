Real España and Plaza Amador Meet for First Time in Central American Cup Quarters

The 2025 Concacaf Central American Cup enters its knockout stage with a historic matchup. According to tournament organizers, Real CD España will host CD Plaza Amador on Wednesday at Estadio Francisco Morazán in San Pedro Sula to open their Quarterfinal series. It marks the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.

Real España advanced after finishing second in Group B with six points and a 2-0-2 record. Midfielder Jhow Benavídes stood out with four assists, the most of any player in the group stage, while forward Gustavo Souza netted three goals to lead the team in scoring.

Plaza Amador made history in its debut, winning Group A with a perfect 4-0-0 record. The Panamanian side became the first debutant from the country to top a group and only the second club ever to win all four matches in the opening stage. Everardo Rose spearheaded the attack with four goals and two assists, ranking among the tournament’s top scorers.

Internationally, Real España has contested 37 two-legged series, advancing 23 times and falling 14. They will face a Panamanian opponent for only the second time, following a defeat to Árabe Unido in the 2018 Concacaf League. Plaza Amador, meanwhile, will line up against a Honduran rival for the first time, returning to continental knockout play after falling to Santos de Guápiles of Costa Rica in 2021.