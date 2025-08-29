Real España Advances, Herediano and Municipal Share Goals, Plaza Amador Secures Top Spot

The 2025 Concacaf Central American Cup continued with decisive results in the group stage. Real España clinched a quarterfinal berth with a 4-0 victory over Sporting San Miguelito in San Pedro Sula, according to Concacaf. Devron García opened the scoring in the eighth minute, followed by Brayan Moya’s penalty conversion in the 29th. Nixon Cruz added the third just three minutes later after combining with Gustavo Moura, who sealed the scoreline in the 80th minute. Goalkeeper Luis López contributed with five saves to record his second consecutive clean sheet. With six points, the Honduran side finished second in Group B and advanced on goal difference.

The same group delivered a thriller in San José, where Herediano and Municipal battled to a 4-4 draw at the Estadio Nacional, per reports from Concacaf. Elías Aguilar struck first with a free kick, but Rudy Barrientos leveled for the Guatemalans. Brian Rubio regained the lead from the spot before José Mena equalized with a header. Marcel Hernández restored the edge for Herediano, only for Yunior Pérez to tie it again minutes later. Rubio’s late goal in the 90th minute briefly put the Costa Rican side ahead, but Municipal struck back in stoppage time as Pedro Altán set up Mena for the final equalizer. The result left Herediano out with four points, while Municipal finished third with six, missing the knockout stage on goal difference.

In Panama City, Plaza Amador secured first place in Group A with a 1-0 win over Alianza at Estadio Rommel Fernández, Concacaf disclosed. Everardo Rose scored the decisive goal in the 40th minute, his fourth of the tournament. The Panamanian club closed the group stage with a perfect 4-0-0 record and will carry strong momentum into the quarterfinals.