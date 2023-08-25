RB Leipzig triumph in Bundesliga

In the 2nd round of the German Bundesliga, "RB Leipzig" secured a dominant victory over "Stuttgart" at their home ground. The match took place at the "Red Bull Arena Leipzig" in Leipzig and ended with a 5-1 win for the home team.

In the 35th minute, Serhou Guirassy opened the scoring with an assist from Atakan Karazor. At the beginning of the second half, Benjamin Henrichs equalized the score. Midway through the half, Daniel Olmo put the hosts ahead with an assist from Havi Simons. A few minutes later, Lua Opena scored the third goal with a pass from David Raum. In the 74th minute, Kevin Kampl extended the lead further. The final goal was scored by Simons.

With three points, "RB Leipzig" moved up to the second place in the Bundesliga standings, while "Stuttgart" with three points dropped to the fifth place.

"RB Leipzig" 5 - 1 "Stuttgart" (0-1, 5-0)

Goals: 0-1 – 35 Guirassy, 1-1 – 51 Henrichs, 2-1 – 63 Olmo, 3-1 – 66 Opena, 4-1 – 74 Kampl, 5-1 – 76 Simons.

"RB Leipzig": Blaswich, Henrichs, Orban, Simakan (Klostermann, 85), Raum, Kampl, Schlager, Olmo (Baumgartner, 85), Simons (Werner, 80), Poulsen (Shishkho, 80), Opena (Forsberg, 79).

"Stuttgart": Nubel, Stenzel (Massimo, 70), Anton, Zagadou, Ito, Karazor, Führich (Mittelstädt, 90), Chong Woo-Yeong (Levelling, 90), Egloff (Haraguchi, 70), Mwumpa (Sosa, 58), Guirassy.

Yellow Cards: Rose (45), Schlager (61), Egloff (65).