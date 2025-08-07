RU RU ES ES FR FR
Rayados Target Julián Carranza as Their Striker for Apertura 2025

Monterrey have set their sights on Argentine striker Julián Carranza as a top priority to strengthen their front line for the Apertura 2025. With a vacant foreign player spot following Nelson Deossa’s departure, head coach Domenec Torrent has requested a proven No. 9 — and Carranza fits the profile.

Currently with Feyenoord in the Netherlands, Carranza struggled to make a major impact in his debut season, registering five goals and one assist in 30 matches. Despite a quiet year, his prior spells with Banfield in Argentina and in MLS with Inter Miami and Philadelphia Union provide a solid international résumé.

Feyenoord are reportedly open to selling, and the player’s market value — around €5 million — is well within Monterrey’s reach. However, they’ll need to fend off competition from Rangers in Scotland, who are also interested in signing the 25-year-old.

Rayados have until September 12, the closing date of the Liga MX transfer window, to finalize a deal that could make Carranza one of the headline signings of the Mexican summer market.

