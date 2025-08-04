Nelson Deossa Joins Real Betis in Style as Club Highlights His Humble Roots

Real Betis unveiled new signing Nelson Deossa with a witty and heartfelt video, referencing both his past as a miner and a viral Coldplay concert “Kiss Cam” moment. As reported by Infobae, the Colombian midfielder arrives from Monterrey in a transfer worth €12–14 million and has signed through 2030.

Born in Marmato, a mining town in Colombia’s Caldas department, Deossa worked in a coal mine before breaking into professional football with Atlético Huila at age 19. After spells with Atlético Nacional and Junior FC, he moved to Mexico, where he stood out with Pachuca and Monterrey. In the 2024/25 season, he scored five goals and provided one assist in Liga MX, adding another goal at the Club World Cup.

The viral-themed announcement preceded Betis’s preseason camp in Marbella, where Deossa joins a 32-man squad for two final friendlies before the LaLiga season. His inspiring rise and tenacity reflect the identity Betis seeks to build, with Deossa and compatriot “Cucho” Hernández expected to add dynamism to the squad.