RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Rayados Offload Cortizo and Alvarado to Club León

Rayados Offload Cortizo and Alvarado to Club León

Football news Today, 16:35
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Rayados Offload Cortizo and Alvarado to Club León Rayados Offload Cortizo and Alvarado to Club León

According to reports from Canal 6 Deportes, Monterrey continue reshaping their squad this summer, confirming the departures of Jordi Cortizo and Alfonso “Plátano” Alvarado to Club León in permanent deals.

Neither player was seen as essential by head coach Domènec Torrent, and their exits clear roster and salary space for incoming signings. This comes just days after Nelson Deossa's move to Real Betis.

Cortizo, 27, joined Rayados in December 2022 from Puebla in what was the club’s most expensive winter signing, costing around €5.2 million. Despite early promise, his impact waned in recent tournaments. Alvarado, a homegrown talent, had already spent two seasons on loan at León from 2022 to 2024 and returned to Monterrey this year hoping to earn a spot—but now rejoins León on a full transfer.

A source close to León’s coaching staff confirmed the deals are finalized. As Rayados prepare for more signings, León bolsters their squad with two players familiar with Liga MX and eager to make their mark.

Related teams and leagues
Monterrey Monterrey Schedule Monterrey News Monterrey Transfers
Leon Leon Schedule Leon News Leon Transfers
Popular news
Yamal on vacation in a fashionable outfit Lifestyle Today, 08:36 Rumor has it: Lamine Yamal may have a new girlfriend?
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Kairat Almaty - : - Slovan Bratislava 06 aug 2025, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
Slovan Bratislava
-
11:00
RFS - : - KuPS 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Europa League
RFS
-
KuPS
-
13:00
Salzburg - : - Club Brugge 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Salzburg
-
Club Brugge
-
13:00
Ludogorets Razgrad - : - Ferencvaros 06 aug 2025, 13:30 Champions League
Ludogorets Razgrad
-
Ferencvaros
-
13:30
Lech Poznan - : - FK Crvena Zvezda 06 aug 2025, 14:30 Champions League
Lech Poznan
-
FK Crvena Zvezda
-
14:30
Rijeka - : - Shelbourne 06 aug 2025, 14:45 Europa League
Rijeka
-
Shelbourne
-
14:45
Feyenoord - : - Fenerbahce 06 aug 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Feyenoord
-
Fenerbahce
-
15:00
Nice - : - Benfica 06 aug 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Nice
-
Benfica
-
15:00
FK Kauno Zalgiris - : - Arda Kardzhali 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FK Kauno Zalgiris
-
Arda Kardzhali
-
12:00
Fredrikstad - : - FC Midtjylland 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa League
Fredrikstad
-
FC Midtjylland
-
12:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:35 Rayados Offload Cortizo and Alvarado to Club León Football news Today, 16:25 DR Congo vs Zambia: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 7, 2025 Football news Today, 16:05 Botafogo Demands Massive Refund from Lyon Over “Financial Aid” Transfers Football news Today, 15:20 Mauritania vs Tanzania: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 6, 2025 Football news Today, 14:49 Official: Chelsea unveil young Brazilian talent Football news Today, 14:25 Aston Villa reach agreement for young Nice player transfer Football news Today, 14:04 African Nations Championship 2024: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 13:59 José Mourinho couldn't hold back tears at the press conference when mentioning Jorge Costa Football news Today, 13:26 Legendary Portuguese footballer Jorge Costa has passed away Football news Today, 13:00 Mascherano reveals whether Messi will play in the next match
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Elina Svitolina vs Naomi Osaka prediction and betting tips - August 6, 2025 Football Today Toluca vs New York City: Who will advance to the Leagues Cup playoffs? Football Today Club de Foot Montreal vs Puebla, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 Football Today Houston Dynamo vs Pachuca: can Pachuca secure a playoff spot in the Leagues Cup? Football 06 aug 2025 Machida vs. Kyoto: Who will reach the Emperor's Cup quarterfinals? Football 06 aug 2025 Lille vs Venezia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 6, 2025 Football 06 aug 2025 Arsenal vs Villarreal prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 Football 06 aug 2025 Aston Villa vs Roma prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 Football 06 aug 2025 Lech Poznań vs Crvena Zvezda: will either side take a risk in the first leg of qualification? Football 06 aug 2025 Valladolid vs Getafe prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores