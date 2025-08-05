Rayados Offload Cortizo and Alvarado to Club León

According to reports from Canal 6 Deportes, Monterrey continue reshaping their squad this summer, confirming the departures of Jordi Cortizo and Alfonso “Plátano” Alvarado to Club León in permanent deals.

Neither player was seen as essential by head coach Domènec Torrent, and their exits clear roster and salary space for incoming signings. This comes just days after Nelson Deossa's move to Real Betis.

Cortizo, 27, joined Rayados in December 2022 from Puebla in what was the club’s most expensive winter signing, costing around €5.2 million. Despite early promise, his impact waned in recent tournaments. Alvarado, a homegrown talent, had already spent two seasons on loan at León from 2022 to 2024 and returned to Monterrey this year hoping to earn a spot—but now rejoins León on a full transfer.

A source close to León’s coaching staff confirmed the deals are finalized. As Rayados prepare for more signings, León bolsters their squad with two players familiar with Liga MX and eager to make their mark.