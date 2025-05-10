Ranieri insists that Roma job candidates are not deterred by lack of Champions League football

Roma are currently on the hunt for a new head coach, and current “Giallorossi” boss Claudio Ranieri is actively involved in the process. He has now shed light on the search for his successor.

Details: There were rumors that some candidates for the Roma job were turning it down because the club doesn’t have a guaranteed spot in the Champions League. But Ranieri firmly dismisses these claims.

Quote: “I had a very good meeting with Dan Friedkin. He praised the team. He wants to achieve strong results and he’s made that clear since the moment he arrived. The work to bring Roma back to the top began the day I took charge of the team. I said there would be two transfer windows during which we would struggle. I’ve read that some coaches are refusing the job because Roma won’t make the Champions League, but that’s not true. That’s all I can say,” Ranieri stated.

Reminder: One of the candidates linked to the Stadio Olimpico post was Massimiliano Allegri, and it’s expected that Friedkin could meet with him in the coming days.