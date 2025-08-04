Rampla Juniors Facing Relegation as Foster Gillett Fails to Deliver

As reported by Bolavip, Uruguayan club Rampla Juniors is on the brink of administrative relegation due to financial turmoil tied to businessman Foster Gillett. The Montevideo-based team, currently in Uruguay’s second division, owes $90,000 to its players and must pay it by August 8. Failure to do so would result in immediate demotion to the third tier.

Gillett, who made headlines earlier this year for failed promises at Argentina’s Estudiantes de La Plata, is also linked to Rampla through the Foster Group. In both cases, financial commitments have not been met.

According to journalist Alfonso Irrazabal, Gillett recently underwent surgery, and his family has blocked any money transfers to South America until he recovers. This has left Rampla in a precarious position just days before the deadline.

The team finished second to last in the first half of the season and now faces the real possibility of being barred from completing the tournament. If the debt isn't cleared, Rampla will be administratively relegated, marking a severe blow to one of Uruguay’s traditional clubs.