Ramón Díaz to Take Over as Olimpia Head Coach

According to ABC Color, Ramón Ángel Díaz is set to become the new manager of Olimpia, replacing fellow Argentine Fabián Bustos, who was dismissed on Monday evening. While the club has yet to make an official announcement, Díaz’s arrival appears all but certain, and he could make his debut this Saturday against Atlético Tembetary.

The decision to part ways with Bustos was abrupt, but insiders suggest the board had already lined up his successor. As usual, Díaz will be accompanied by his son Emiliano, a regular fixture on his coaching staff.

This marks Díaz’s return to Paraguayan football, where he first made his mark in December 2014 as head coach of the national team, an opportunity offered by then-APF president Alejandro Domínguez. Notably, Domínguez maintains close ties with current Olimpia president Rodrigo Nogués. In 2019, Díaz had a promising start with Libertad, but a streak of bad results on the return from the COVID-19 pandemic sealed his fate.

Díaz’s most recent role was with Corinthians, and he had been linked to Fortaleza before Olimpia made their move. He is expected to arrive in Paraguay on Wednesday and take charge immediately, aiming to revitalize the team for a pivotal second half of the season.