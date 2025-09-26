Ramón Díaz Takes Over at Internacional and Vows to Build a Protagonist Team

Ramón Díaz has been unveiled as Internacional’s new head coach and signed a contract through December 2026, Brazilian media reported. The 66-year-old Argentine, the most decorated coach from his country with 17 official titles, stated that his goal is to make the team “a protagonist” in every competition.

He will be joined by his son Emiliano as assistant coach, along with Osmar Ferreyra, Bruno Urribarri, Diego Pereira and Juan Romanazzi on the technical staff. Díaz is set to debut at Beira-Rio after overseeing his first training session with the squad.

Inter selected Díaz over Luis Zubeldía, after Roger Machado stepped down following a derby loss to Gremio. The club highlighted his football philosophy, which emphasizes ball control, clear attacking patterns and defensive solidity.

Díaz returns to the bench after a short stint at Olimpia in Paraguay, where he managed just seven matches. He had previously worked in Brazil with Vasco da Gama—helping the club avoid relegation—and Corinthians, where he won the Paulista Championship in 2024.

His immediate challenge is to lift Inter from 13th place in the league table. With 28 points in 23 games, the club sits one point shy of the Copa Sudamericana qualification zone and five clear of relegation. Díaz arrives with the task of restoring identity and pushing Internacional back into contention in Brazilian football.