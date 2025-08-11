RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Ramón Díaz Calls for Olimpia to React After Heavy Defeat

Ramón Díaz Calls for Olimpia to React After Heavy Defeat

Football news Today, 20:55
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Ramón Díaz Calls for Olimpia to React After Heavy Defeat Ramón Díaz Calls for Olimpia to React After Heavy Defeat

According to ABC Color, Ramón Díaz did not hide his concern after Olimpia’s crushing 4-0 loss to Guaraní in the oldest rivalry of Paraguayan football. The Argentine coach, who had described the week leading up to the match as “the best” in terms of preparation, admitted that both the result and the manner of the defeat were alarming. He pointed to disorganization, lack of precision, and an attitude far from what he expects from a top club, noting that his team has conceded seven goals in their last two matches.

Díaz was particularly critical of the attack, saying the side creates too few chances and relies too heavily on set pieces, something he finds unacceptable for a squad of Olimpia’s stature. “We need to produce football and solutions,” he stressed, while acknowledging that a high number of recent signings and limited time together have made the process more difficult.

While urging calm, Díaz demanded self-criticism and commitment. He reminded his players that the league is demanding and that the defensive mistakes against Guaraní were too easy to exploit. He called on them to show humility and an immediate reaction, “playing for their lives” in each match to turn things around. “This can only be reversed with work, dedication, and a different attitude,” he concluded.

Related teams and leagues
Olimpia Olimpia Schedule Olimpia News Olimpia Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores