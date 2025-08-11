Ramón Díaz Calls for Olimpia to React After Heavy Defeat

According to ABC Color, Ramón Díaz did not hide his concern after Olimpia’s crushing 4-0 loss to Guaraní in the oldest rivalry of Paraguayan football. The Argentine coach, who had described the week leading up to the match as “the best” in terms of preparation, admitted that both the result and the manner of the defeat were alarming. He pointed to disorganization, lack of precision, and an attitude far from what he expects from a top club, noting that his team has conceded seven goals in their last two matches.

Díaz was particularly critical of the attack, saying the side creates too few chances and relies too heavily on set pieces, something he finds unacceptable for a squad of Olimpia’s stature. “We need to produce football and solutions,” he stressed, while acknowledging that a high number of recent signings and limited time together have made the process more difficult.

While urging calm, Díaz demanded self-criticism and commitment. He reminded his players that the league is demanding and that the defensive mistakes against Guaraní were too easy to exploit. He called on them to show humility and an immediate reaction, “playing for their lives” in each match to turn things around. “This can only be reversed with work, dedication, and a different attitude,” he concluded.