Rafael Nadal withdrew from the tournament in Doha due to not having recovered from his injury

Tennis news Yesterday, 15:11
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Rafael Nadal withdrew from the tournament in Doha due to not having recovered from his injury

22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the ATP250 tournament scheduled to take place in Doha, Qatar.

The legendary Spaniard was expected to make a comeback to the court following an injury sustained at the start of the season during the Australian Open, but he has not been able to fully recover.

"I would have loved to play in Doha, where the tournament team, as well as the amazing Qatar fans have always supported me greatly. Unfortunately I am not ready to compete and I won’t be able to come to Doha where I really wanted to be and play again after that unforgettable win in 2014.

I will focus on keep working to be ready for the exhibition in Las Vegas and the amazing Indian Wells tournament", wrote Nadal.

Recall that Nadal missed nearly a year due to an injury sustained at the Australian Open 2023 in January. Last summer, he underwent hip surgery. Nadal returned to the court at the tournament of doubles in Brisbane, where he lost in the opening match on December 31st.

Subsequently, in the single event of the same tournament, he reached the quarterfinals but was defeated by Jordan Thompson. During this match, Rafael suffered a muscle injury, which caused him to miss the Australian Open 2024.

