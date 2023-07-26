Radamel Falcao may end up in Saudi Arabia

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano's Twitter, forward Radamel Falcao from Madrid's "Rayo Vallecano" and the Colombian national team may move to Saudi Arabia.

The source reports that several clubs from Saudi Arabia have expressed interest in the footballer simultaneously. They may offer him favorable conditions for a personal contract in the country.

The 37-year-old Falcao has been playing for "Rayo Vallecano" since 2021. He transferred to the Spanish club from Turkish side "Galatasaray" as a free agent. He has played a total of 54 matches for the Madrid-based club in all competitions and scored eight goals. Falcao's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024. Previously, the forward played for "Lanceros Boyacá," "River Plate," "Porto," "Atletico Madrid," "Monaco," "Manchester United," and "Chelsea."

Falcao has been representing the Colombian national team since 2007. He has played in a total of 105 matches for the Colombian national team in all competitions, scoring 36 goals, providing four assists, and receiving 12 yellow cards.