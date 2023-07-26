RU RU
Main News Radamel Falcao may end up in Saudi Arabia

Radamel Falcao may end up in Saudi Arabia

Football news Today, 16:35
Radamel Falcao may end up in Saudi Arabia Photo: Radamel Falcao's Instagram/Author Unknown

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano's Twitter, forward Radamel Falcao from Madrid's "Rayo Vallecano" and the Colombian national team may move to Saudi Arabia.

The source reports that several clubs from Saudi Arabia have expressed interest in the footballer simultaneously. They may offer him favorable conditions for a personal contract in the country.

The 37-year-old Falcao has been playing for "Rayo Vallecano" since 2021. He transferred to the Spanish club from Turkish side "Galatasaray" as a free agent. He has played a total of 54 matches for the Madrid-based club in all competitions and scored eight goals. Falcao's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024. Previously, the forward played for "Lanceros Boyacá," "River Plate," "Porto," "Atletico Madrid," "Monaco," "Manchester United," and "Chelsea."

Falcao has been representing the Colombian national team since 2007. He has played in a total of 105 matches for the Colombian national team in all competitions, scoring 36 goals, providing four assists, and receiving 12 yellow cards.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Rayo Vallecano LaLiga Spain Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 16:20 Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia
Kylian Mbappe may agree to move to a club from Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 17:15 Kylian Mbappe may agree to move to a club from Saudi Arabia
"Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition Football news 24 july 2023, 13:45 "Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition
Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid Football news 23 july 2023, 09:55 Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid
Mudryk scores first goal for Chelsea (video) Football news 23 july 2023, 00:07 Mudryk scores first goal for Chelsea (video)
Lionel Messi became the author of a unique record Football news 22 july 2023, 07:45 Lionel Messi became the author of a unique record
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:49 Al-Ittifaq, led by Steven Gerrard, has signed a student of the PSG academy Football news Today, 16:35 Radamel Falcao may end up in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 16:20 Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 15:55 Saudi Al-Hilal bought a Brazilian player with a Russian passport Football news Today, 15:42 Marco Verratti close to leaving PSG Football news Today, 15:30 Brighton announce signing of Brazilian defender Football news Today, 15:15 AC Milan find replacement for Tonali in La Liga Football news Today, 14:55 Real Betis announce signing of 5-time Champions League winner Football news Today, 14:45 Manchester City snatched victory over Bayern in the 86th minute Football news Today, 14:38 Ukrainian midfielder of Kyiv "Dynamo" moved to the Polish "Zaglebie"
Sport Predictions
Football 27 july 2023 Bodø/Glimt vs Bohemians 1905 predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 Football 27 july 2023 APOEL vs Vojvodina predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 Football 27 july 2023 Brugge vs Aarhus predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 Football 27 july 2023 Twente vs Hammarby predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 Football 28 july 2023 Ilves vs VPS predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023 Football 28 july 2023 Viborg vs Lyngby predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023 Football 28 july 2023 Hamburger vs Schalke predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023 Football 28 july 2023 Royal Union vs Anderlecht predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023