RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Racing’s Struggles Put Libertadores Hopes in Jeopardy

Racing’s Struggles Put Libertadores Hopes in Jeopardy

Football news Today, 19:25
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Racing’s Struggles Put Libertadores Hopes in Jeopardy Racing’s Struggles Put Libertadores Hopes in Jeopardy

Racing’s campaign in the Clausura has reached a crisis point after a heavy 4-1 defeat against Argentinos Juniors. The result left the club 14th in Zone A with the risk of finishing bottom if Aldosivi earns points tonight against Estudiantes. In the annual standings, Racing is now ten points away from a Libertadores spot and clings to the last place that grants entry to the 2025 Copa Sudamericana with 32 points.

The concern goes beyond standings. With Gustavo Costas suspended and forced to watch from the stands, the team produced another error-strewn performance that sealed its worst-ever home start, losing all three matches at the Cilindro. Compared with the Apertura, where Racing had nine points after six rounds, this time it has only four.

The complications deepen as Racing’s calendar is split between domestic struggles and knockout rounds in two cups. The club will face Vélez in the Libertadores quarterfinals and awaits either River or Unión in the Copa Argentina. Squad rotation will be unavoidable, and the league form could suffer even further.

For now, Racing’s most realistic path to next year’s Libertadores lies through winning silverware. Yet the recent example of Boca, who missed out in 2024 after betting heavily on international competitions, looms as a warning. Costas’s side has shown resilience on the continental stage, but the poor domestic run has left the team walking a fine line where one misstep could prove decisive.

Related teams and leagues
Racing Club Racing Club Schedule Racing Club News Racing Club Transfers
Related Team News
Racing Hit by Key Suspensions Ahead of Libertadores Quarterfinals vs Vélez Football news 20 aug 2025, 22:05 Racing Hit by Key Suspensions Ahead of Libertadores Quarterfinals vs Vélez
Racing and Vélez Guarantee Argentine Presence in Copa Libertadores Semifinals Football news 20 aug 2025, 19:15 Racing and Vélez Guarantee Argentine Presence in Copa Libertadores Semifinals
Racing and Peñarol Face High-Stakes Battle in Avellaneda Football news 19 aug 2025, 17:25 Racing and Peñarol Face High-Stakes Battle in Avellaneda
Racing Hits Rock Bottom With Historic Home Losing Streak Football news 18 aug 2025, 21:30 Racing Hits Rock Bottom With Historic Home Losing Streak
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores