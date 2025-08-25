Racing’s Struggles Put Libertadores Hopes in Jeopardy

Racing’s campaign in the Clausura has reached a crisis point after a heavy 4-1 defeat against Argentinos Juniors. The result left the club 14th in Zone A with the risk of finishing bottom if Aldosivi earns points tonight against Estudiantes. In the annual standings, Racing is now ten points away from a Libertadores spot and clings to the last place that grants entry to the 2025 Copa Sudamericana with 32 points.

The concern goes beyond standings. With Gustavo Costas suspended and forced to watch from the stands, the team produced another error-strewn performance that sealed its worst-ever home start, losing all three matches at the Cilindro. Compared with the Apertura, where Racing had nine points after six rounds, this time it has only four.

The complications deepen as Racing’s calendar is split between domestic struggles and knockout rounds in two cups. The club will face Vélez in the Libertadores quarterfinals and awaits either River or Unión in the Copa Argentina. Squad rotation will be unavoidable, and the league form could suffer even further.

For now, Racing’s most realistic path to next year’s Libertadores lies through winning silverware. Yet the recent example of Boca, who missed out in 2024 after betting heavily on international competitions, looms as a warning. Costas’s side has shown resilience on the continental stage, but the poor domestic run has left the team walking a fine line where one misstep could prove decisive.