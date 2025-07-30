Racing Sends Two Youngsters Abroad, Clearing Roster Spots Ahead of Potential Moves

Racing Club is set to loan out two of its academy players who are not part of Gustavo Costas’ plans. As reported by TyC Sports, Emiliano Saliadarre will join Uruguay’s Miramar Misiones, while Santino Vera is close to signing with Unión Española in Chile. Both debuted under former coach Fernando Gago and have yet to play under Costas.

Saliadarre, now 23, had short stints at Independiente Rivadavia and Temperley but saw limited action. He played with the reserves during the first half of the year and now aims to regain form in Uruguay. Vera, who debuted at 17, has been on the bench nine times under Costas without making an appearance. Racing intends to extend his contract and loan him out for 18 months.

Despite Costas stating he’s satisfied with the current squad, the club prefers to keep roster spots open in case of last-minute transfers—such as a possible deal involving Agustín Almendra—or unexpected injuries. With five new signings already and Salas and Conti out, Racing remains flexible as the window stays open through August.

