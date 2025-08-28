Racing Rejects Santos Bid and Confirms Di Césare Will Stay

Marco Di Césare will remain at Racing Club after negotiations with Santos of Brazil collapsed, according to Olé. The 23-year-old defender attracted interest from the Brazilian side, which submitted two bids: the first worth $4 million for 70 percent of his rights and a second for $5 million. Racing’s management deemed both offers insufficient and ruled out his departure.

While the European transfer market remains open, Cagliari was also rumored as a potential destination but never made a formal approach. Racing had initially suggested a release figure around $6.5 million, but the stance shifted, and officials decided not to let him go under any terms close to that valuation.

The club’s decision was influenced by several factors, including the player’s potential, his role in Gustavo Costas’ main rotation, and the upcoming Copa Libertadores quarterfinals. Di Césare, although competing with Franco Pardo for minutes, remains a valuable part of the squad.

Another issue involves Marcos Rojo’s registration. The former Boca defender cannot be cleared to play in the Clausura unless there is a serious injury to another player. Selling Di Césare would have left Racing’s back line shorthanded at a critical stage of the season.

As a result, Costas will retain all defensive options for the decisive months ahead. Racing’s priority is to maintain stability in its roster to fight on both the domestic front and in the Libertadores, rather than accept a transfer fee considered below market value.