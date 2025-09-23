Racing Poised to Finish the Job Against Vélez

According to Pasión de Hincha, the Copa Libertadores will feature an all-Argentine clash full of intensity on Tuesday, September 23, when Racing host Vélez Sarsfield at Estadio Presidente Juan Domingo Perón. La Academia carries a narrow edge after their 1-0 win in the first leg at Liniers, where Adrián “Maravilla” Martínez scored the decisive goal and Vélez’s Lisandro Magallán was sent off before halftime.

Gustavo Costas’ team heads into the second leg on a roll. They defeated Huracán 2-0 in league play with goals from Duván Vergara and Matías Zaracho, extending their winning streak to three matches. Martínez, the current top scorer of the Libertadores with seven goals, remains the main weapon, while Uruguayan defender Gastón Martirena continues to stand out.

Vélez, managed by Guillermo Barros Schelotto, has struggled for consistency. They edged San Martín de San Juan 2-1 in their last league outing thanks to Manuel Lanzini and Dilan Godoy, but the team has seen a player sent off in each of its last three matches. Discipline will be critical if they are to overturn the deficit. Up front, Maher Carrizo, with five goals in the tournament, and captain Agustín Bouzat are the key figures to watch.

Racing will aim to capitalize on their home advantage and momentum to secure a semifinal spot, while Vélez seeks a dramatic comeback in Avellaneda.