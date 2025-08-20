Racing Hit by Key Suspensions Ahead of Libertadores Quarterfinals vs Vélez

Racing’s dramatic comeback against Peñarol, which sealed their Copa Libertadores quarterfinal berth, came with a setback. Two experienced players, Marcos Rojo and Bruno Zuculini, will miss the upcoming clash with Vélez after being sent off in Montevideo.

Both dismissals occurred while the players were on the bench, in controversial decisions made by referee Wilmar Roldán. Head coach Gustavo Costas admitted he was baffled: “Rojo had already been booked, was walking away, and suddenly got a red. I didn’t hear him say anything.”

Zuculini’s absence leaves a gap in midfield, where the former River man had become a trusted substitute. Rojo, meanwhile, had just made his first start for Racing, saw a goal ruled out by VAR, and now faces the possibility of missing the entire tie since a straight red could mean a two-match ban.

With two leaders sidelined, Racing must reorganize quickly as they prepare for the first leg against Vélez, hoping their momentum carries them through the quarterfinal stage.