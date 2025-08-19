Racing and Peñarol Face High-Stakes Battle in Avellaneda

Racing Club will host Peñarol on Tuesday at Estadio Presidente Perón in a decisive match for a place in the Copa Libertadores. Colombian referee Wilmar Roldán will be in charge of officiating.

The Argentine side enters under pressure after a poor run of results. A last-minute defeat to Tigre extended Racing’s losing streak to three consecutive home matches, equaling the club’s worst-ever start at El Cilindro in a Clausura campaign. Coach Gustavo Costas responded by putting his squad into early concentration from Sunday, aiming to instill focus and unity ahead of the crucial second leg.

Racing’s task is to rediscover the competitive edge that once saw them overcome big continental rivals. While the squad has been inconsistent, it still carries experienced players capable of driving the team forward. For the fans, the expectation is that the team shows grit and uses the energy of Avellaneda’s atmosphere to overturn the tie.

Peñarol also arrives with setbacks. The Uruguayan giants lost 2-1 to Boston River over the weekend, ending a six-match unbeaten streak in domestic competition. To make matters worse, their top attacking threat, Leonardo Fernández, is sidelined with a knee ligament injury suffered in the first leg. His absence leaves the visitors without a key weapon in a contest where precision and resilience will be decisive.

With two historic clubs colliding, the night at Avellaneda promises drama and a place among South America’s last eight.