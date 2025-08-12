Quirky video from the Moldovan championship. A substitution board innovation

RU RU ES ES FR FR
They made it work.
Football news Today, 04:39
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
The Moldovan championship isn't exactly at the top of the UEFA rankings, and as a result, the clubs don't have much money to spend. This often pushes local teams toward some of the most extravagant solutions across different areas.

Details: A recent matchday eight clash in the local Superliga pitted Sparta Selemet against Buiucani. When it came time for substitutions in the 64th minute, the hosts wanted to impress with an electronic substitution board. But something went awry, and instead of the usual wireless device, out came... a scoreboard plugged into an outlet, complete with an extension cord dangling beside it.

The referee even had to hold the board by its handles—rather than from the sides, as is customary in other leagues. Ironically, it was one of the players who came on in that substitution slot, Vlad Lupascu, who ended up scoring the match-winner for Buiucani, sealing a 1-0 victory.

Reminder: Moldovan clubs have been running into all sorts of mishaps lately. Not long ago, Sheriff had to move their Europa League qualifier against Utrecht to a different stadium.

